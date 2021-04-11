ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT Raised to $26.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

ADTN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

