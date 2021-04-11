Aeon Trading 37.7% Higher This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $23,404.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00543893 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 838.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

