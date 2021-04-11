Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 422,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

