Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.04. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

