Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $7.06

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $318.53 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $7.06 or 0.00011873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 130,462,969 coins and its circulating supply is 45,124,821 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

