Alex Scrimgeour Purchases 119,355 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour bought 119,355 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Friday. Everyman Media Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40. The company has a market capitalization of £131.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Thursday.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

