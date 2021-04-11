Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 4.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 7,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,119,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

