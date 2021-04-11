Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($2.72). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.90.

ALGT traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $252.82. The stock had a trading volume of 101,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,889. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.20. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

