Alliance Global Partners Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $40.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

