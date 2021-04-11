Alliance Global Partners Trims U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Target Price to $20.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

USAU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

