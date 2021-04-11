Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Up to $59.44

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.44, but opened at $60.68. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.