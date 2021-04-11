Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 183.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

