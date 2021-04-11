American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

