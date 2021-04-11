American International Group Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

EBSB opened at $18.45 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

