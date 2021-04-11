American International Group Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SpartanNash worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.32 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $698.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.