American International Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

