American International Group Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chase by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chase by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock worth $455,652. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

