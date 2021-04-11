American International Group Inc. Sells 803 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NFBK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $39,445.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.