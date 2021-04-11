American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $861.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

