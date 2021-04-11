American National Bank Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

EXAS opened at $125.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

