American National Bank Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.2% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 46.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.