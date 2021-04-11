American National Bank Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Shares of ROP opened at $421.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

