American National Bank Purchases 4,108 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 473,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

