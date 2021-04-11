American National Bank Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

