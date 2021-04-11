American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American National Bank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12,345.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

MSI opened at $191.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

