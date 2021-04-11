American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce $59.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.55 million to $59.65 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $265.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.75 million to $266.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $335.92 million, with estimates ranging from $330.93 million to $340.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in American Well by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,820. American Well has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

