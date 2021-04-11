Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,994 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Southern worth $76,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in The Southern by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.