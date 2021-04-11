Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,568 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $83,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

