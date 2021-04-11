Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,276 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $67,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

