Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $60.72 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $60,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 14.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $6,801,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,227.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.81 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.