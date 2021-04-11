Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,090 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $73,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

