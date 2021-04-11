Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,338 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $82,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

