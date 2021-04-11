Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,263,268 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amyris by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Amyris by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.