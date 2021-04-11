Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

FormFactor stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.