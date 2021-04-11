Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $682.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $718.10 million. Mattel posted sales of $594.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,015.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

