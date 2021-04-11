Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,376. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Avalara by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

