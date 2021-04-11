Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bally’s posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000.

Shares of BALY opened at $61.70 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

