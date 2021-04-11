Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $3,731,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

