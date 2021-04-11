Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $838.35 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $838.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.56 million and the lowest is $767.80 million. Shopify posted sales of $470.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,161. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $417.81 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,123.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

