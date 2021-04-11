Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.61. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

BPRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

