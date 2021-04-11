Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,437.57

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Derwent London stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,323 ($43.42). 144,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,275.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,069.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

