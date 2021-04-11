Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 2,793.75

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

EXPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN opened at GBX 2,653 ($34.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,442.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,728.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market cap of £24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.