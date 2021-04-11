Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €30.47

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.47 ($35.85).

BOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

BOSS stock traded up €0.99 ($1.16) on Friday, hitting €34.73 ($40.86). The company had a trading volume of 630,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

