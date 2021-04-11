Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $80.67

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:PBH opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

