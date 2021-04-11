Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $20,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 8,990,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,744. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

