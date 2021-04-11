Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $31.07

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 268,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

