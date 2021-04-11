Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $97.57

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TMTNF opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $80.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.