Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.