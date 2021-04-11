Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $106.17 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $109.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3,537.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

