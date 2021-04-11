Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

